Mass expanding electric vehicle rebate program to include trucks

BOSTON (WWLP)–The state’s electric vehicle program, Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV) will now include light, medium, and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

The MOR-EV program is an effort to reduce air pollution and increase access to clean transportation options and is a part of the state’s long term strategy to reduce emissions and combat climate change including an interim 2030 statewide emissions limit of 45% below 1990 levels.

This latest addition builds on the Baker-Polito Administration’s June 2020 initiative to broaden the program to include commercial and nonprofit fleets.

Medium and heavy-duty truck purchases made on or after February 16, 2021, will now be eligible to receive rebates through MOR-EV. Rebate values will vary by vehicle weight rating, ranging from $7,500 for pickup trucks up to $90,000 for tractor trailer trucks.

Rebates will be available for all truck purchases including private, commercial, and public fleet vehicles.

More details on the program design and an application for a MOR-EV light, medium, and heavy-duty electric vehicle rebate, can be found on the state’s website.

