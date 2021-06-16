Mass. housing entry prices holding at elevated levels

BOSTON (State House News Service) – The median home sale price in Massachusetts has now held above $500,000 for the second straight month.

The Warren Group reported Wednesday morning that the median sale price for a single-family home in Massachusetts rose from $410,000 in May 2019 to $425,000 in May 2020 before shooting all the way up to $525,000 last month, a 23.5 percent year-over-year increase. Analysts cited the disrupted real estate market in May 2020 in choosing to compare the May 2021 market to the May 2019 market, and reporting a nearly 10 percent reduction in monthly sales compared to two years ago.

“I’ve been saying for quite a while that it’s only a matter of time before demand wouldn’t be able to keep up with supply, and this could be the first time we have a concrete data point indicating it’s coming to fruition,” Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “As inventory continues to dwindle, we’ll continue to see declining sales and inflated prices in the coming months.”

Compared to May 2019, condo sales were up 6.5 percent. The median condo sale price increased 20.8 percent on a year-over-year basis to a record high $490,000.

“Condos continued to rebound in May as life in urban centers continued to get back to normal,” Warren said. “If activity in the condo market continues at this clip, I fully expect the median sale price of both single-family homes and condos to surpass $500,000 in the coming months, which would be a first.”

The Baker administration believes a new state law lowering the level of local support needed to advance housing construction projects to a simply majority rather than a two-thirds supermajority will change zoning, unlock housing production and address the state’s longstanding supply shortages.

“We are eager to have communities take advantage of the new rules,” Undersecretary of Housing and Economic Development Jennifer Maddox said during a March webinar. Citing tight supplies and bidding wars on homes, Maddox said, “This past year has shown just how stark our housing crisis is in Massachusetts.”

The costs of housing supply not meeting demand, she said, include “many households doubled or tripled up, individuals and families in precarious housing, and too many in informal living arrangements.”