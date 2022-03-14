BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers had the option to remove the state’s gas tax to provide some financial relief for residents across the state but they chose not to.

There’s been a lot of pressure on the legislature lately to help residents that are struggling to pay extremely high gas prices. Last week, the legislature decided not to remove the state’s gas tax and state leaders are standing by their decision.

House lawmakers approved a 1.6 billion dollar spending bill which will fund a wide variety of things from road work to new housing developments and much much more.

But an amendment offered to that spending plan would have temporarily suspended the state’s 24-cent gas tax. Bringing the total cost of a gallon of gas back below 4 dollars.

House Speaker Ron Mariano called the proposal a ‘stunt’

‘Eliminating the gas tax in the long run would probably cost the Commonwealth a lot more money than they would save at the pump,” said Mariano.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is 4 dollars and 35 cents.

The parties are divided here on Beacon Hill over this issue. Republicans are calling on their colleagues to provide some much needed relief to residents while democrats say they are exploring other options to do just that.