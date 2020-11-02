Mass. Public Health Association rues missed opportunity

Boston, MA – 5/11/20 – Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference on May 11 in the Gardner Auditorium of the State House over Massachusetts approach to re-opening the economy. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)

BOSTON (SHNS) – A public health advocacy group chided Gov. Charlie Baker’s updated mask requirement and nighttime stay-at-home advisory as a missed opportunity that does not measure up to the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

Massachusetts Public Health Association Executive Director Carlene Pavlos called on the Baker administration to release additional data proving the governor’s frequent assertion that social gatherings are largely responsible for the recent increase in cases.

She also argued the administration should offer additional resources for workplace inspections and enforcement, expand homelessness response and prevention amid the overnight recommended curfew, and increase its infection control in correctional facilities.

“Each of us must take responsibility to stop the spread, but COVID can’t be stopped by personal responsibility alone,” Pavlos said in a press release. “Workers, people who need to double up in apartments because they were evicted, people living in shelters, and people who are incarcerated are just some of the folks suffering the most through no fault of their own.”