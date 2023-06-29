BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–The Senate on Thursday admitted a new bill that would ban anyone convicted on corruption charges from lobbying lawmakers or their staffs.

Current law disqualifies people convicted of state-level corruption charges from registering as a lobbyist for 10 years, and the Supreme Judicial Court ruled in January (in the case of former House Speaker Sal DiMasi) that the law is “unambiguous” in not covering federal corruption convictions.

The new petition from Sen. Ryan Fattman (SD 2646) would create a permanent lobbying ban in the General Court for any “legislative agent previously convicted of federal or state corruption charges.”

The Senate sent the matter to the State Administration Committee chaired by Sen. Nick Collins and Rep. Antonio Cabral. The committee already has custody of a Secretary William Galvin proposal, filed in January by Sen. Michael Brady (S 1966), that would extend the current 10-year disqualification to comparable convictions under federal law or laws of other states.

The Senate plans another light session Monday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.