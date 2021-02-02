Mass vaccination sites rescheduling appointments after winter storm

BOSTON (WWLP) – Monday’s storm forced the state’s mass vaccination sites to close down early.

Many of the sites opened up early on Monday to try and get more people in before the start of the storm, but they weren’t able to get to everyone which has state leaders planning for a backlog of appointments.

Mass vaccination sites like the one at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, posts available appointment times each Thursday. Residents who are in Phase 1 and those 75 and older can sign up for a time to receive their vaccines.

People who had appointments scheduled on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning were given the option to reschedule, and Governor Charlie Baker’s hoping to see sites work through the backlog in a timely manner.

“Most of these folks are going to try and reschedule people this week and it’s going to depend on, some extent, on how much they can get done today and how much they need to reschedule later on,” Baker said on Monday.

The Governor said he doesn’t believe the storm will affect is the number of appointments that will be posted this Thursday, but he said DPH will be keeping a close eye on our vaccine data over the next few days.