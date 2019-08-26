Massachusetts AG moves to ban robocalls

BOSTON (WWLP) – Last week, attorneys generals in all 50 states sent a letter to several major telecommunications companies to create a set of principles meant to stop annoying robocalls.

After the letter was sent to about a dozen of the major providers like AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, they agreed to incorporate Anti-Robocall Principles into their business practices.

By using call-blocking technology, monitoring robocall traffic, and cooperating with investigations that trace illegal robocalls, major providers hope to stop the millions of calls that Americans receive daily.

In July alone, Massachusetts residents were hit with about 50 million robocalls, an average of 19 robocalls every second.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said these robocalls are not only “invasive, and annoying, they are harmful to the American people.”

More than half of all robocalls placed to Massachusetts last month were scam calls.