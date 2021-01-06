Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says Trump should be removed from office now

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is calling for the removal of Donald Trump as President of the United States after a group of his supporter stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress counted the college electoral votes to certify Joe Biden’s presidency.
In a tweet, Attorney General Healey said the president should be removed from office and stripped of all powers.
As rioting unfolded at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, the state attorney general called the actions by the pro-Trump group an “attempted coup” and tweeted at the president saying, “this is on you.”
The rioting and violence at the U.S. Capitol has resulted in one death, several weapons and explosive devices being found and multiple arrests.
Authorities were able to take control of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday evening, about 4 hours after the rioters occupied the building.