Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says Trump should be removed from office now

FILE – In this June 1, 2018 file photo, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey speaks at the 2018 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention in Worcester, Mass. Massachusetts has sued a national retailer of electronic cigarette and vaping products, alleging the company violated state law by targeting minors for sales of its merchandise, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is calling for the removal of Donald Trump as President of the United States after a group of his supporter stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress counted the college electoral votes to certify Joe Biden’s presidency.

In a tweet, Attorney General Healey said the president should be removed from office and stripped of all powers.

Donald Trump should be removed from office and stripped of all powers right now. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) January 7, 2021

As rioting unfolded at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, the state attorney general called the actions by the pro-Trump group an “attempted coup” and tweeted at the president saying, “this is on you.”

Let’s call this what it is: an attempted coup.



This is on you, @realDonaldTrump. Tell your supporters to leave the Capitol NOW.



Praying for the safety of Capitol staff, police, and reporters. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) January 6, 2021

The rioting and violence at the U.S. Capitol has resulted in one death, several weapons and explosive devices being found and multiple arrests.

Authorities were able to take control of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday evening, about 4 hours after the rioters occupied the building.