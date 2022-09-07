(WWLP) – The state Department of Revenue released its August collection amounts and tax collections continue to outpace last year’s numbers

Massachusetts collected $2.6 billion in tax revenue last month, 4.3 percent more than August 2021. That continues a trend of above-average revenue for the state adding to an already record-setting surplus as state officials weigh a possible multi-billion dollar tax refund from last year’s extra collections.

“August collections increased in most major tax types in comparison to August 2021, including increases in non-withheld income tax, sales and use tax, corporate and business tax and the ‘all other taxes’ category. Withholding decreased relative to August 2021 collections. However, FY2023 year-to-date withholding collections are more than collections in the same period of FY2022”, said Commissioner Snyder. “The sales and use tax increase reflects continued strength in retail sales.