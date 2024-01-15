Massachusetts residents are calling for the removal of Donald Trump from the state ballot.

BOSTON (WWLP) – The State Ballot Law Commission will hold a pre-hearing this week to discuss the recent objections of Donald Trump appearing on the state ballots this year.

The commission will hold a conference this Thursday in Boston. This is in response to an objection filed two weeks ago by the advocacy group, Free Speech for People (FSFP), along with Shannon Liss-Riordan of the Massachusetts-based civil rights firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C. The objection calls for the removal of Donald Trump’s name on the ballot.

The objection calls on the commission to abide by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states anyone who was previously under an oath of office and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” should be prohibited from being elected.

According the Massachusetts law, the Ballot Law Commission “shall have jurisdiction over and render a decision on any matter referred to it, pertaining to the … constitutional qualifications of any nominee for … national … office [and] the certificates of nomination or nomination papers filed in any presidential … primary.”

At this time, Trump is expected to be on the Massachusetts primary ballot on Tuesday, March 5. Secretary of State William Galvin drew the order of the names for the Primary ballot earlier in January. The order in which Republicans will appear is Chris Christie (who recently dropped out), Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Voters in Illinois have also filed to remove Trump from the ballot. Colorado and Maine have already ruled to remove Trump’s name from their state primaries under the 14th Amendment.

The Massachusetts Ballot Law Commission is comprised of five people who are appointed by the governor where no more than three of the members can be of the same political party.