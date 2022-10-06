BOSTON (WWLP) – This November voters will be asked to decide on ballot initiatives alongside voting for elected officials.

Massachusetts is known for being a state of firsts, and question 2 could make the state the first to regulate dental insurance premiums. There’s a lot of information to sink your teeth into when it comes to question 2.

The ballot question’s intention is to set a spending limit on dental insurance. It would require dental insurers to spend at least 83 percent of the premiums they collect on your dental care, and not administrative expenses. It would also require insurancers to refund any excess premium to the customer.

Supporters point to the Affordable Care Act, which requires a medical loss ratio when it comes to medical insurance.

“It helps protect from large increases in dental premiums, it puts patients’ profits, patients first over profits, and it assures that their patient dollars are spent on patient care and it increases transparency, that’s huge. People need to know how their dollars are being spent.”

Opponents believe this will end up hurting patients’ pockets. They believe, if passed, this will increase costs and decrease choice for patients.

No on 2 also argues that this change could cause businesses to make changes to their dental coverage and could result in people losing access altogether.

The Committee to Protect Access to Quality Dental Care shared in a statement: “Question 2 is an anti-consumer proposal that will increase costs for Massachusetts families and employers and can result in denying thousands of residents access to much-needed dental care.”

A “no” vote, would make no changes to the current law.

Massachusetts Ballot

The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8th.