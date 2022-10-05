BOSTON (WWLP) – The November election is about five weeks away and voters will be asked to vote not only for elected officials but on ballot questions.

Voters received an information booklet for the upcoming election, but question four, which deals with undocumented immigrants receiving driver’s licenses, is notably absent. The information booklet was mailed out in September and contains important information for the upcoming election. However, you will only be able to read about questions 1, 2, and 3.

The campaign for question 4 took the maximum amount of time to get their signatures in, and the booklet was already printed. State law only requires information on ballot questions submitted to the Secretary of State by July 6th to be printed.

However, you can find the text to question four on the Secretary of State‘s website in multiple languages.

The Secretary of State’s office is also working on providing sample ballots to communities, so voters can see what a ballot will look like and be able to read question 4 in person.

Question 4 would either keep in place or repeal the law that allows undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver’s license. It’s extremely important that people read that and understand it because unlike an initiative where they’re proposing a law, this is what’s known as a referendum on a law, so the yes, the significance of yes and no could be confusing to some voters.

A “yes” vote would keep the law in place, allowing undocumented immigrants a pathway to obtaining a driver’s license.

A “no” vote would repeal the law.

Massachusetts Ballot

The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8th. If for some reason you did not receive the booklet and want a hard copy, you can call the Secretary of State’s office and they will mail one to you.