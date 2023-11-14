BOSTON (WWLP) – The Labor and Workforce Development Committee will hear a bill on Tuesday that would support companies interested in a four-day work week.

The bill, called an Act Relative to a Four-Day Work Week Pilot Program, would give a tax credit to businesses interested in joining a pilot program that would try a shortened work week for its employees. The goal of a four-day work week is to reduce burnout and boost employees’ performance and productivity.

The pilot program would be two years long and employees would receive a reduction in hours they work without losing pay. Employees of the businesses in the program can also opt out of the program if they wish to. Qualified employers must have more than 15 employees.

Boston College and companies in the United Kingdom have previously trialed the program. During those trials, thousands of employees worked a 32-hour work week. All of the companies at the end of the trial said they would not be going back to a 40-hour work week.

Once the pilot program is complete, a report will be made to see how it affects the quality of life for employees. Maryland, New York, and California are other states that have looked into laws supporting four-day work weeks but nothing has officially been signed.

The hearing with the Labor and Workforce Development Committee on Tuesday will also take a look at up to 30 bills. You can find the list of bills here.