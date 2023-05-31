BOSTON (WWLP) – Advocates lobbied the Statehouse Wednesday on a host of bills related to pregnancy.

Massachusetts residents took to the halls of the Statehouse to bring awareness to bills that intend to help pregnancy outcomes and bring equity to all women facing pregnancy difficulties. The Massachusetts Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists held an advocacy day to discuss legislative priorities.

There are multiple bills currently in the legislature to assist with the entire spectrum of pregnancy. Everything from abortion care to doula services. Doulas are professionals who provide emotional and physical support, guiding a pregnant woman through pregnancy and childbirth.

A bill sponsored by Representative Lindsay Sabadosa and Senator Liz Miranda would require MassHealth to cover doula services and create a doula care commission.

Representative Sabadosa and Senator Cindy Friedman also are sponsoring a bill that would require health insurance plans to cover all pregnancy care, from abortion to postpartum, without cost sharing.

“Sometimes deductibles are so high that patients even with insurance can’t seek care and end up going outside the state, which is really heartbreaking. People in the Commonwealth should be able to stay in Massachusetts and get care. We have many fabulous hospitals and providers that can take care of them,” said Dr. Erin Bradley, OB-GYN at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The group is also advocating for a Senate Budget amendment that provided funding to the Massachusetts Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee. Now that amendment did not survive in the House budget, but the group is advocating for it in hopes that it survives the conference committee.

