Massachusetts bill to improve public safety for ride sharing

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker has filed a bill to make it safer for residents to take Uber or Lyft.

The bill is really a measure to improve public safety across the Commonwealth. Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts already have to go through a rigorous background check in order to transport passengers.

The governor’s bill would increase penalties for drivers that share their credentials with anyone. In fact, drivers could face up to two and a half years in prison for allowing someone else to use their account.

Baker’s bill would also limit surge pricing so that drivers can’t overcharge customers when the demand for a ride is higher. However, ride share companies have pushed back on the language around surge pricing because they believe it reduces the available pool of drivers and lengthens wait times.

Now the governor filed a similar proposal last year but the bill was never voted on. As people are beginning to move around again, Baker said it’s the perfect time for the bill to pass.