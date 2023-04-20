BOSTON (WWLP) – This was a short week for some who had Patriot’s Day off but what if a three-day weekend was every week?

Could Massachusetts be at the forefront of making a four-day work week a reality? Two legislators on Beacon Hill filed a bill to do just that. Representative Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth and Representative Josh Cutler of Pembroke have filed, An Act relative to a four-day work week pilot program.

This would be a voluntary program, known as the Massachusetts Smart Work Week Pilot. It would allow businesses to reduce the hours employees work in a week, without reducing their pay, status, or benefits. If a business volunteered to be a part of this study, they would report the effects of transitioning to a four-day work week and then could qualify for a tax credit.

Fernandes said in a statement, “by creating more time for family, friends and leisure through a three-day weekend, we can attract and retain top talent, boost productivity, and promote a dynamic and innovative economy that benefits all residents.”

According to Fernandes’s office, research shows that a four-day work week has the potential to decrease burnout and boost productivity. There is currently a bill in Congress also trying to shorten the work week from 40 to 32 hours.

This would be a two-year pilot program that the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development would oversee.