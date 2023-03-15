BOSTON (WWLP) – The Black and Latino Caucus met with the governor for the first time Tuesday.

The closed-door meeting will be the first of many Governor Healey plans to hold with the group. Representative Bud Williams of Springfield chairs the Caucus and believes they have their finger on the pulse of the people. There are several bills that have been refiled this session, one that deals with minority participation in exclusive contracts.

Williams is also hoping diversity can be brought to the search for the next superintendent of the State Police. Williams is very encouraged by what Healey had to say Tuesday.

“I think she realizes that we have a lot of ground to cover, so we were very excited and it was a real show of good faith, that she’s really going to try to right the ship we really believe and she’s done some really encouraging things already.”

The Caucus will also be placing its focus on a marijuana expungement bill. Even though there is a current path to expungement, it can take years and be costly.

They are pushing for a health care bill, as well, that would create a cabinet-level position to take a look at health care through the lens of equity.

Governor Baker met with the group four times a year, but Governor Healey said Tuesday that she plans to meet with the Caucus once a month.