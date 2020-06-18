Massachusetts black and Latino caucus say officer certification bill is ‘just the first step’

(WWLP) – A bill was filed Wednesday by Governor Baker and members of the caucus to put a certification process in place for Massachusetts police officers.

The bill requires officers to get certified and renew their certifications every three years.

If an officer is found using excessive force like chokeholds or not intervening when they witness other officers use them they could have their certifications taken away.

Members of the black and Latino caucus thanked the Governor for filing the bill, but they say it’s just a start.

“Today is the beginning of some candid and uncomfortable conversations as Martin Luther King would say, we have some difficult days ahead,” Rep. Carlos Gonzalez said.

The caucus has proposed a 10 point plan to promote racial justice policies at all levels of government.

The legislature has 45 days to debate and pass this bill… now, if and when that happens the caucus said they will be working with state leaders to file more bills for next session.