Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,874 deaths, 107,210 total cases
Massachusetts businesses begin second step of phase 2 reopening plan

Boston Statehouse

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Restaurants across Massachusetts can now offer indoor dining and personal trainers can start to see clients again, but that’s not all that is included in part 2 of the Governor’s phased re-opening plan.

Starting Monday, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, and nail salons can start to see customers again. Retail stores can open their dressing rooms, but only to customers who make an appointment first.

Office spaces, which were previously allowed to operate at 25% capacity can now have half of their staff in the building.

The Governor’s announcement of these re-openings came on Friday, which many people believe is not enough notice for employers.

Any business that is open at this time has to follow the state’s mandatory workplace safety standards and the industry-specific guidance released from the Department of Public Health.

The Governor said he will need at least 2 weeks’ worth of data from part 2 of phase 2 to make a decision about the start date of phase 3.

So that means that the next few weeks are crucial in the re-opening process and everyone is urged to continue to wear a mask and social distance whenever possible.

