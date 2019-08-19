1  of  2
Massachusetts casinos take in $81.4 million in July

BOSTON (WWLP) – In the month of July, the state’s three casinos raked in $81.4 million in revenue, and communities across the Commonwealth could soon start to see some of that money.

According to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Encore Boston took in over $48 million in its first full month of operations.

At the other end of the state, MGM Springfield saw one of its worst months financially, taking in some $20 million in revenue.

The Plainridge Park Casino slots parlor generated $12.5 million, the lowest figures since January.

The state government, which taxes the casinos on their gambling revenue can expect to see about $12 million from Encore Boston Harbor, $5 million from MGM Springfield, and another $5 million Plainridge Park.

Despite Encore Boston taking away foot traffic from the state’s other two casinos, gaming officials said gambling revenue is also a huge factor in boosting the state’s rainy day fund.

