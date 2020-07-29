Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,360 deaths, 109,096 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported 356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 109,096.

According to the Department of Public Health, 29 new COVID-19 deaths were reported as well Tuesday, bringing the death toll among confirmed cases to 8,360. The following chart contains the latest COVID-19 cases as of July 29:

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

  1. COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend
  2. Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress
  3. Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend
  4. Healthcare system readiness: In progress
  5. Testing capacity: Positive trend
  6. Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.

