Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,360 deaths, 109,096 total confirmed cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials on Wednesday reported 356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 109,096.

According to the Department of Public Health, 29 new COVID-19 deaths were reported as well Tuesday, bringing the death toll among confirmed cases to 8,360. The following chart contains the latest COVID-19 cases as of July 29:

Here is the DPH COVID-19 dashboard for Massachusetts.

The report issued includes six public health indicators. Before and during reopening, these metrics must continue to show progress.

COVID-19 positive test rate: Positive trend Number of individuals who died from COVID-19: In progress Number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals: Positive trend Healthcare system readiness: In progress Testing capacity: Positive trend Contract tracing capabilities: In progress

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city and town. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of July 22.