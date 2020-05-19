Massachusetts could lose up to $6B in tax revenue due to Covid-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The unemployment rate in the Commonwealth continues to rise and because of that the state could lose close to $6 billion in tax revenue when all is said and done.

Prior to the pandemic, the Massachusetts economy was booming, which brought in money to help to fund improvements to our education, transportation and healthcare systems. With hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents now out of work due to COVID-19, the state has seen a stark decline in new revenue.

Early in March the state decided to push back the tax filing deadline – allowing people to file their state taxes until July 15.

That extension is causing some issues with next year’s the state budget and lawmakers are already floating around the idea of a one-month budget extender to buy more time as the state lets the pandemic play out.

This will allow budget officials like House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz to gauge just how quickly the economy might rebound.

According to the Massachusetts Taxpayer Foundation, the state might not return to pre-pandemic employment levels or see the same economic growth rate until 2024.