Massachusetts courthouses reopen Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Courthouses in Massachusetts are reopening to the public Monday for limited purposes.

The Supreme Judicial Court said entry will be limited to people attending in-person proceedings, conducting business with a clerk’s, register’s or recorder’s office, and people meeting with probation.

Anyone entering the courthouse will be screened for COVID-19.

Despite courts partially reopening the state’s Supreme Judicial Court said most cases will still be conducted virtually, something most people in the judicial system in Massachusetts haven’t had a problem with.

“The Commonwealth, I think their position is that when things go back to normal there will still be a lot of cases they look to do virtually. We may never see the days of 40,000 plus people a day going through the courthouses in Massachusetts ever again.”

The number of in person proceedings is expected to expand as part of phase 2 of the court’s reopening. Phase 2 is scheduled to begin on August 10.

Although courthouses physically reopen on July 13th, all courts will still conduct most business virtually — by telephone, video conference and email. If you must go to the courthouse, here is what you should know.

You may go to a courthouse to: attend in-person court proceedings conduct in-person business with a clerk’s, register’s, or recorder’s office meet with a probation officer or probation staff person; or conduct business at other offices that are open to the public and located in a courthouse.

You should self-screen before coming to court If you have a cough or fever, or have been exposed to someone who is COVID-positive or is presumed to be COVID positive, please do not go to the courthouse

You may want to make an appointment to facilitate your visit

You may bring your cell phone or electronic device to all courthouses

Courts may provide a drop-box in a secure and accessible location at the courthouse entrance to deliver pleadings or documents for filing

When you arrive, you will be asked a short series of health screening questions

You must wear a mask at all times in the courthouse and observe social distancing; any accommodation requested exception for health reasons related to the wearing of a mask or face covering will be referred to the court’s ADA coordinator. It is suggested that you contact the court in advance to discuss such a request.

The number of people in a courthouse, or in a specific area of the courthouse, will be limited to ensure social distancing. You may need to wait in another area, if a clerk’s office has reached capacity.

Trial Court cleaning protocols comply with CDC Guidelines for Cleaning and Disinfection for Community Facilities.

If you have any questions, please call or email the court directly. Or call the Trial Court Help Line at 833-91-COURT from 8:30-4:30; Spanish & Portuguese Interpreters are available

Find a list of Massachusetts courthouses by county on Mass.gov.