Massachusetts courthouses reopen Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Courthouses in Massachusetts are reopening to the public Monday for limited purposes.
The Supreme Judicial Court said entry will be limited to people attending in-person proceedings, conducting business with a clerk’s, register’s or recorder’s office, and people meeting with probation.
Anyone entering the courthouse will be screened for COVID-19.
Despite courts partially reopening the state’s Supreme Judicial Court said most cases will still be conducted virtually, something most people in the judicial system in Massachusetts haven’t had a problem with.
“The Commonwealth, I think their position is that when things go back to normal there will still be a lot of cases they look to do virtually. We may never see the days of 40,000 plus people a day going through the courthouses in Massachusetts ever again.”
The number of in person proceedings is expected to expand as part of phase 2 of the court’s reopening. Phase 2 is scheduled to begin on August 10.
What to know before visiting a courthouse
Although courthouses physically reopen on July 13th, all courts will still conduct most business virtually — by telephone, video conference and email. If you must go to the courthouse, here is what you should know.
- You may go to a courthouse to:
- attend in-person court proceedings
- conduct in-person business with a clerk’s, register’s, or recorder’s office
- meet with a probation officer or probation staff person; or
- conduct business at other offices that are open to the public and located in a courthouse.
- You should self-screen before coming to court
- If you have a cough or fever, or have been exposed to someone who is COVID-positive or is presumed to be COVID positive, please do not go to the courthouse
- You may want to make an appointment to facilitate your visit
- You may bring your cell phone or electronic device to all courthouses
- Courts may provide a drop-box in a secure and accessible location at the courthouse entrance to deliver pleadings or documents for filing
- When you arrive, you will be asked a short series of health screening questions
- You must wear a mask at all times in the courthouse and observe social distancing; any accommodation requested exception for health reasons related to the wearing of a mask or face covering will be referred to the court’s ADA coordinator. It is suggested that you contact the court in advance to discuss such a request.
- The number of people in a courthouse, or in a specific area of the courthouse, will be limited to ensure social distancing. You may need to wait in another area, if a clerk’s office has reached capacity.
- Trial Court cleaning protocols comply with CDC Guidelines for Cleaning and Disinfection for Community Facilities.
- If you have any questions, please call or email the court directly. Or call the Trial Court Help Line at 833-91-COURT from 8:30-4:30; Spanish & Portuguese Interpreters are available
Find a list of Massachusetts courthouses by county on Mass.gov.