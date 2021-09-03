Massachusetts COVID-19 daily report: 10 new deaths, 1,703 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Friday reported over 1,700 new COVID-19 infections across the state and 10 new deaths in their latest daily dashboard.

In total, 1,703 new COVID cases were reported by the DPH on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Massachusetts since the pandemic began to 714,691 and a total of 17,909 confirmed deaths. Friday’s released data was collected across the Commonwealth on Thursday.

Over 200 new probable cases were also reported in the latest data, bringing the total number to 50,893. It also shows 609 patients hospitalized with 162 in the ICU and 100 intubated.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 2.43 percent.