BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 2,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,398

5-9 years: 1,846

10-14 years: 1,954

15-19 years: 2,109

20-29 years: 6,866

30-39 years: 6,729

40-49 years: 5,350

50-59 years: 5,503

60-69 years: 4,296

70-79 years: 2,360

80+ years: 1,547

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 45,874 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,225,451 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,703 new individuals have tested positive with 4,935,734 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.29%

Hospitalizations:

There are 696 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 80 patients that are in intensive care units, 24 patients intubated, 446 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 243 (35%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,561

Total Cases: 1,722,244

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 19,462

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 535

Total Cases: 153,886

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,189

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,389,352

Booster doses administered: 3,065,817

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 210

Total Confirmed Cases: 143,661

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,822

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 60

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,418

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,891

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 51

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,945

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389

Higher Education:

There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.