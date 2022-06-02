BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 2,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,398
- 5-9 years: 1,846
- 10-14 years: 1,954
- 15-19 years: 2,109
- 20-29 years: 6,866
- 30-39 years: 6,729
- 40-49 years: 5,350
- 50-59 years: 5,503
- 60-69 years: 4,296
- 70-79 years: 2,360
- 80+ years: 1,547
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 45,874 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,225,451 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,703 new individuals have tested positive with 4,935,734 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.29%
Hospitalizations:
There are 696 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 80 patients that are in intensive care units, 24 patients intubated, 446 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 243 (35%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,561
- Total Cases: 1,722,244
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 19,462
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 535
- Total Cases: 153,886
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,189
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,389,352
- Booster doses administered: 3,065,817
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 210
- Total Confirmed Cases: 143,661
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,822
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 60
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,418
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,891
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 51
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,945
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.