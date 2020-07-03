Massachusetts Covid-19 positive rate drops below 2%

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker said the data is trending in the right direction, which means we can begin re-opening more of the economy on Monday.

The positive test rate right now in the Commonwealth is at about 1.8 percent a clear and sustained downward trend that we’ve seen since the beginning of June. Overall, the state has experienced a 94 percent drop in the overall positive test rate, something Gov. Baker attributes to the commitment and dedication of Massachusetts residents.

“Positive trends in the public health data so far have allowed us to gradually reopen the Massachusetts economy in phases. The success is due in no small part to the vigilance and dedication that has been shown by the people of Massachusetts,” Gov. Baker said.

The governor wanted to remind everyone once again that the virus does not take a summer vacation. So you should continue social distancing whenever possible, wearing face coverings in public and practicing good hygiene.

Continuing to take these public health precautions seriously will prevent Massachusetts from having to roll back it’s phased re-opening like what’s happening in many other states across the country.