BOSTON (WWLP) – The Attorney General has established a new unit to protect women’s and gender-affirming rights.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell has established a Reproductive Justice Unit that will assist Massachusetts in leading the way in access to reproductive and sexual health care. On Monday, Attorney General Campbell held a news conference in which she called Massachusetts the North Star for the nation in reproductive health access.

At the news conference, she announced the creation of the first-of-its-kind Reproductive Justice Unit, housed inside the AG’s office.

Nearly half the states in the country have severely restricted access or have banned access to abortions which according to the Attorney General have exacerbated inequities and disparities that hurt those who are the most vulnerable amongst us.

The Reproductive Justice Unit will work to protect access to abortion care, maternal health care, gender-affirming care, and preventative care.

“The Attorney General really digging in and making sure that there are people on her team who understand the laws, and know how to react in the event of a court case, is really significant and so I’m personally very grateful for that work,” said Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa | (D) Northampton.

Campbell named Sapna Khatri as the director of the Reproductive Justice unit. Khatri has worked extensively in the reproductive justice and privacy space. On top of working to defend access to reproductive and gender-affirming care, the unit will work to address growing maternal health disparities.

This announcement, of course, comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision which eliminated the federal right to an abortion.