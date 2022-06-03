BOSTON (WWLP) – This weekend kicks off the Massachusetts Democratic Convention.

22News has more on what convention-goers can expect.

Friday night is the start of the two-day event as democratic delegates head to Worcester to make their choices for who will appear on the ballot this fall. The convention is hybrid this year, allowing people to participate remotely.

Programming starts at 7:00 p.m. and speakers include Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, and Senator Adam Gomez. Treasurer Deb Goldberg is the only non-contested seat and so the Democratic Convention will take up her nomination tonight.

Saturday is when things really get started, with speakers that include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senate President Karen Spilka, and the contestants running for office. This event is only nominating constitutional offices, with races for Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, and Auditor.

Candidates need at least 15% of delegate support to advance in having their names appear on the Statewide primary ballot this September.

“There’s a lot of diversity, and I think that’s so important because that is the fabric of our state as well as our country and I think that’s a great reflection as to where we’ve come as a state, but where we’ve come as a party,” said Gus Bickford, Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair.

The race for Governor between Attorney General Maura Healey and Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz is shaping up to be one many are looking forward to. If either candidate makes it all the way, they will be the first woman in Massachusetts to be elected Governor.

The most contested race is for Lt. Governor, with five candidates, Brett Bero, Mayor Kim Driscoll, Representative Tami Gouveia, and western Massachusetts’ own Senator Adam Hinds and Senator Eric Lesser. With the most candidates, it will be the most difficult race to earn that 15%.

22News will be following the convention over the weekend and will provide you with updates.