Massachusetts DPH reports steady decline in Covid-19 testing

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has set some lofty testing goals for the state but are all of those COVID-19 tests actually being done?

The governor is continuing to advocate for more COVID-19 tests, in fact he’s hoping to hit 45,000 a day by next month which could prove to be an issue if less people are seeking tests.

Last month, the Baker administration submitted a plan to the federal government to build its testing capacity from 30,000 tests a day to 45,000. To achieve that, the state received more than $300 million from the Trump administration, all of which went toward testing.

However, according the the Department of Public Health, there has been a steady decline in the number of tests being administered. Last week, the most tests reported on any given day was just over 9,000.

“The number of tests and our testing capacity are both going to go up over time, both as we expand the number of places where you can actually get tests,” said Baker.

The governor went on to say that the state is expanding the number of people who should be tested regularly, like frontline workers, and those who work with vulnerable populations.

The governor said his administration is looking to add another 20 testing sites across the state.

He has not said how many of those will be in western Massachusetts.