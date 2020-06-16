Massachusetts elected officials working together on racial justice legislation

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s Black and Latino Caucus has been meeting with different state leaders over the last few weeks to advocate for some serious policy changes.

Their plan includes implementing a statewide Peace Officer Standards and Training or (POST) system, which would de-certifying officers for misconduct. On top of that, the caucus wants to ban the use of chokeholds by law enforcement.

Right now, the Senate is also considering several other racial justice bills, including one that would ban the use of tear gas on protesters.

Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem said she would also like to see the legislature pass a “duty to intervene” bill, which would require police officers to step in if they witness an abuse of force.

In that bill, Senator Creem said the law must make it clear that unnecessary use of force is a violation of someone’s civil rights.

Another bill gaining traction on Beacon Hill and in many other state legislatures across the country is a ban on no knock warrants.