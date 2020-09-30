Massachusetts eviction and foreclosure moratorium set to expire in October

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers estimate that roughly 20,000 people could face eviction or foreclosure next month if the legislature doesn’t vote to extend the moratorium past October 17.

A group of housing advocates gathered outside the Statehouse on Wednesday to put pressure on the lawmakers to extend these protections.

They say the pandemic has put thousands of Massachusetts families at risk of losing their homes and they want the legislature to step up and provide them the help they need but elected officials say the solution isn’t that easy.

“It’s super important to keep in mind the needs of the landlords, here in Berkshire County we have the greatest number of landlords, the greatest number of units are from the very small landlords,” Rep. Farley Bouvier told 22News.

To help landlords make their mortgage payments and help residents keep their homes, Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to pass a comprehensive housing security bill.

Since they haven’t met for over two months and have zero formal sessions scheduled, it is unlikely that the bill will pass before the October 17 deadline.