Massachusetts Executive Department workers required to get COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker issued an executive order requiring all Executive Department employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Baker-Polito Administration, employees must provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination by October 17. The executive order applies to employees working in-person as well as those who are teleworking.

The Executive Branch employees will also have to provide proof they received the booster vaccine in accordance to the new CDC guidance. As of right now, a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has only been approved for people who are immunocompromised. But for the rest of Americans, regardless of age, they may have to wait eight months after their second dose for a booster shot.

The booster is to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the Delta variant spreads across the country. To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine.

Employees may be exempt include those who are medically contraindicated or who object to vaccination on the grounds of sincerely-held religious reasons. The employees of the state’s Executive Department who do not meet the deadline as of October 17 may be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination.