BOSTON (WWLP) – It is now halfway through the fiscal year and Massachusetts is not stacking up to projections.

For the sixth month in a row, the state has fallen below revenue benchmarks, leading to the announcement Monday from the administration that budget cuts are going to be made.

In December, the state brought in around $3.7 billion, which was $138 million below the benchmark and also $82 million less than what was collected last December.

The year-to-date collections are underperforming by $769 million and it is expected that the state will have a budgetary shortfall of $1 billion by the end of this fiscal year.

This comes at a time when the state is spending an extreme amount of money on emergency shelter, however, Secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance Matthew Gorzkowicz said that was not a factor when deciding these cuts, saying they have other means in which to pay for the shelter crisis.

In total, there will be $375 million in net spending reductions, and the state plans to fill in the gap with $625 million in non-tax revenue. The biggest cut will be to MassHealth however, this will not affect anyone’s eligibility.

Gorzkowicz said there would be no reductions to municipalities, “I think the average taxpayer should feel confident in our ability to protect key programs and services, to protect investments that we’ve made to our municipalities, and to continue to make Massachusetts more affordable for them and competitive for people to do business in our state,” he remarked.

Midyear spending cuts are known as 9C cuts and are executed by the governor. The last 9C cuts were in 2016 under Governor Charlie Baker.

It’s important to note that the Secretary stated he does not anticipate any layoffs will be occurring, nor further cuts this fiscal year.