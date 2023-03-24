BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest unemployment numbers for February were released.

Massachusetts gained an estimated 3,000 jobs last month, bringing the unemployment rate to 3.7 percent. This follows January’s revised gain of 8,900 jobs.

In February, the largest private sector job gains over the month were in Professional, Scientific and Business Services at 2,600 jobs, Education and Health Services at 2,500 jobs and Trade, Transportation and Utilities at 300 jobs.

Employment now stands at over 3.7 million, but is roughy 8,000 positions lower than the level reported in February of 2020, pre-pandemic. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that over the year the Bay State gained over 91,000 jobs.

Government and “other services” lost a combined 900 jobs over the month. Leisure and hospitality saw the biggest decline of 2,100 jobs. But, over the year, every sector did see a gain in jobs added.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ estimates that roughly 3.6 million residents were employed and around 137 thousand were unemployed bringing the total labor force to around 3.7 million.

Now the February unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, slightly higher than the national rate of 3.6 percent.