BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of a sweeping gun reform bill, which would among other things crack down on untraceable “ghost guns” and update the state’s “red flag” laws, which are designed to prevent people deemed at-risk for harming themselves and others from buying or keeping firearms. The legislation also updates the state’s ban on assault weapons, and restricts the ability to carry firearms in some public spaces.

Supporters of the legislation said that the law will help clamp down on gun violence, which has been on the increase in several Massachusetts cities, while opponents have countered that the state already has strict gun control laws, and the law would only serve to penalize legal gun owners.

The bill passed by a vote of 120-38. All favorable votes were from Democrats, while all Republicans voted “no,” along with a handful of Democrats and the chamber’s one independent member.

Here is how western Massachusetts representatives voted:

Voting YES

Rep. John Barrett (D-North Adams)

Rep. Natalie Blais (D-Sunderland)

Rep. Dan Carey (D-Easthampton)

Rep. Mindy Domb (D-Amherst)

Rep. Patricia Duffy (D-Holyoke)

Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier (D-Pittsfield)

Rep. Michael Finn (D-West Springfield)

Rep. Carlos Gonzalez (D-Springfield)

Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli (D-Lenox)

Rep. Angelo Puppolo (D-Springfield)

Rep. Orlando Ramos (D-Springfield)

Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa (D-Northampton)

Rep. Bud Williams (D-Springfield)

Voting NO