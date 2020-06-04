Massachusetts House hear proposal for mail in voting, no vote yet

BOSTON (WWLP) – An issues that is causing some debate on Beacon Hill has to do with the way Massachusetts residents will vote in the upcoming elections.

A proposal to send Massachusetts residents an application for an absentee ballot has now been heard on the House floor and even though the bill is gaining traction among lawmakers, there are several groups that are taking issue with the bill’s language.

For several months now, Massachusetts lawmakers have gone back and forth about mail in voting.

Some say the plan would increase the risk of our elections being tampered with while other see it as a way to increase voter participation.

“You know there are protests, there’s frustration all over the country right now and one of the best things you can do to create change is vote,” said Alex Psilakis from MassVOTE.

Organizations like MassVOTE want to see the state mail the ballots directly to residents and they want to extend the amount of time people have to send them back in.

Opponents say if you can stand in line for groceries you can stand in line to vote.

The legislature didn’t make any decisions on the bill today, but 22News will continue to follow this.