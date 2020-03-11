Massachusetts House of Representatives to cancel all public events

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts House of Representatives has decided to cancel all of their public events.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo on Tuesday, decided to cancel all public events for the foreseeable future.

Each year hundreds of bills pass through the legislature, but the process of doing so could get more complicated without formal sessions. Formal sessions where lawmakers vote on the bills could be postponed or held virtually.

With 160 members in the House, many state representatives seem to be behind this change.

I mean if people are at risk we need to not have stuff going on, I think it’s good to err on the side of caution but I think it’s also important for people to go about their lives and do what they’re doing until they’re told they can’t do that,” Representative John Velis said.

As of right now public hearings are still being held on Beacon Hill, but that could change as the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow in Massachusetts.

Many of the state’s elected officials will be spending time in their districts, and they told 22News they will continue to work on bills that have been filed this session.