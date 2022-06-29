BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order on Friday protecting abortion access here in the Commonwealth. Now, the House is working to continue that work.

Since the Supreme Court overturned ROE, Massachusetts has sprung into action, first with an executive order and now with a House bill. The right to abortion access in Massachusetts was codified by the Roe Act in 2020, but this bill goes further. The bill will protect confidentiality for providers, requires insurance coverage for abortions, allows for emergency contraception to be distributed by pharmacists and legally protects providers, patients and insurers.

House Speaker Ron Mariano told 22News, “We want them protected, we don’t want anyone coming in and making arrests or suing people, or putting anyone’s license in jeopardy, all of these things are real issues.”

The House bill also includes measures that allow providers of reproductive and gender affirming health care to have their home address made confidential and permits abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases of a “severe” fetal anomaly.

The House is acting quickly on this bill to plan ahead in this uncertain climate.

“We’re anticipating what the next level of fight is going to be, which is other states trying to chip away at our constitutional rights here in Massachusetts. So, these are safeguards we’re putting up to ensure that does not happen,” said Stoneham Representative Michael Day.

The Senate touched on many of the topics found in the bill through their state budget, which is still under negotiations. Baker in 2020 vetoed the ROE Act, and House Speaker Ron Mariano said they are trying to act as quickly as possible in the case Baker veto’s this legislation. Both branches would need to come to an agreement on this bill before the July 31st deadline.