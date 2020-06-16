Massachusetts House, Senate at odds over gas tax

BOSTON (WWLP) – Chapter 90 funding in Massachusetts covers a wide array of transportation issues, like road and bridge maintenance, but the two branches of the legislature right now can’t seem to agree on how to spend it.

Last week, the House finalized their Chapter 90 funding proposal by raising it from its traditional amount of $200-million to $300-million.

House lawmakers hope to make up for some of the spending increase by raising the gas tax, and they’re urging their Senate colleagues to get on board with the idea. State Senators however chose to split the transportation issues up and consider the road and bridge funding separately.

Their proposal would direct $300-million toward municipal road and bridge repairs, leaving out the gas tax increase.

“I personally don’t think that right now we should be doing anything to create new financial burdens on families, so for example a gas tax right now I think is not appropriate,” Senator Eric Lesser said.

We are nearing the end of formal sessions on Beacon Hill, and these bills will be considered and debated even further.