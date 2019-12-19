Massachusetts income tax rate to drop in 2020

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Baker Administration announced that the income tax rate will drop .05% starting January 1, 2020.

Based on certain state revenue milestones, more than $80 million will be returned to taxpayers in the year 2020, and is expected to more than double by 2021.

“I’m sure for a lot of folks on the taxpayer side it was long time coming…” said Governor Charlie Baker. “But obviously we’re thrilled to be back at five percent we filed it in our budget.”

The five percent income tax rate is the lowest it’s been in decades, something that Governor Baker attributes to fiscal discipline and the Commonwealth’s growing economy.

Even though the change in percentage is a small one, Massachusetts residents can still expect to see a little bit more money in their pockets in 2020.