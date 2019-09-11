Massachusetts increased security measures after 9/11 attacks

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 200 Massachusetts residents tragically lost their lives 18-years-ago.

The terror attack on New York City prompted a series of changes to safety and security protocols across the country. In the Commonwealth, we now have to go through metal detectors to get into certain public buildings.

Another major change was the closing of the State House steps in Boston, the only exception is that they re-open each year on 9/11 to honor the victims and their families.

“When we have joy that we crave to share, we remember them,” a member of the Massachusetts 9/11 memorial fund said. “When we have decisions that are difficult to make, we remember them. When we have achievements that we choose to share we remember them.”

Dozens of 9/11 memorials have been erected across the Commonwealth.

They serve as a reminder that in times of sadness and fear, we all must come together to show love and support for one another.

Annual ceremonies and additional security lines may seem time-consuming but must we never forget why they exist.