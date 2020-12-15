Massachusetts insiders aiming to influence Georgia Senate races

BOSTON (SHNS) – Nine days after the November election, Massachusetts Democrats gathered on a virtual conference call to begin looking ahead.

Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the presidential election the previous weekend, and even though not every state had finished counting their ballots, a new contest — two, in fact — was drawing the attention of state party activists.

“We’re all about Georgia, Gus,” Dave O’Brien told newly reelected Chairman Gus Bickford, updating the state committee as one of the party’s representatives on the Democratic National Committee.

By Georgia, O’Brien was talking about the two runoff elections for U.S. Senate seats in the Peach State. The winners of those two races, which will be decided on Jan. 5, will determine control of the U.S. Senate and whether President-elect Biden will be working with a Democrat-controlled House and Senate or a divided Congress as he enters the White House.

Since that call on Nov. 12, the Massachusetts Democratic Party and elected officials have sent out fundraising appeals, organized bi-weekly phone banking events and sold tickets to a virtual fundraiser with the cast of Hamilton, all to benefit the campaigns of Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Ossoff is running against U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican who is seeking a second term, while Warnock is trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by the Republican governor of Georgia to fill a vacant Senate seat in January 2020. No candidate earned a majority of the vote in November, forcing a runoff under Georgia state law.

If the Democrats win both races, the party will retake control of an evenly divided U.S. Senate, with soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris providing the deciding vote that determines majority control.

“I’m optimistic, with the understanding that it’s going to be the target of every communications person in the country to try to get a handle and make a difference, so it’s going to be very close. But the team down there, starting with Stacey Abrams, have done such a good job. I think they’re feeling emboldened,” Bickford said.

Before it went for Biden, Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democrat in a presidential race since Bill Clinton in 1992. Democrats are now hoping to maintain the enthusiasm that delivered the state for Biden through January.

“Massachusetts Democrats never sit on the sidelines when the stakes are this high. I know we can do this,” U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan said in a recent fundraising email, making the case for how Ossoff and Warnock are needed to partner with the new Biden administration and fight for higher wages, access to health care and the right to vote.

The post-election focus on Georgia in Massachusetts hasn’t been confined just to Democrats, either.

The fundraising emails from the MassGOP have come from party Chairman Jim Lyons, his wife Bernadette and MassGOP political director John Milligan.

“The bottom line is that we need to help our conservative allies in the Peach State,” Lyons wrote in a recent appeal, championing Loeffler and Perdue as “proven conservative leaders who will consistently vote to block the left’s radical legislation.”

Georgia may seem a long way away from Massachusetts, especially when traveling for activities like door-knocking may not be possible. But organizers and party leaders are finding ways to pitch in during the pandemic.

Drawing on his experience working as a voter file consultant for the Georgia Democratic Party in 2014, Bickford said he and the state party are pitching in this cycle “on the back end.” Bickford is specifically helping with “turf cutting,” a time consuming task associated with carving up territories for campaign workers and volunteers to canvass and go door-to-door.

The party also organizes two phone-banking events every week, drawing a couple dozen Bay State volunteers each night to make calls into Georgia on behalf of Ossoff and Warnock.

“Both campaigns face obstacles, but from the conversations I’ve had they’re going to get the message out that this is as important an election as there was in November and when people get that message I think it will turn them out,” Bickford said.

While Georgia might be the only game in town these days, Massachusetts Democrats didn’t just tune into what was happening down south after the election. Donations to Ossoff and Warnock during the general election from Massachusetts residents made the state the fourth largest fundraising state for both campaigns in the country.

The most recent records detailing activity through Oct. 14 show Warnock raised $870,338 from 2,770 donors from Massachusetts, including billionaire investor Seth Klarman, former Gov. Deval Patrick, and Amos Hostetter, the founder and CEO of Continental Cablevision, who founded the Barr Foundation with his wife Barbara.

Ossoff raised over $1.4 million from 3,604 Massachusetts donors, including maximum donations from former Congressman Chet Atkins and Joseph Alsop, the founder and former CEO of Progress Software and a venture partner with the investment firm Alsop Louie Partners.

Patrick also held a virtual fundraiser in late November with Ossoff, whose father grew up on the North Shore. Ossoff still has family in Massachusetts, including an aunt, Susan, who works for the town of Duxbury.

In both campaigns, donations from Massachusetts were topped only by the money collected from donors in California, Georgia and New York.

“We’ve always been a very generous export state. I think to a certain extent some of it is also a reflection of some of the activity we had in Massachusetts, which after the primary wasn’t much,” Bickford said.

Lyons said he spoke to Republican National Committee co-chair Tom Hicks after the election and was told that the best way to help would be to raise money for Perdue and Loeffler.

“That’s what they asked us to do, so that what we’re doing,” Lyons said.

Loeffler raised $6,037 from 17 donors in Massachusetts through mid-October, while Perdue collected $71,357 from 68 individual contributions. While the money may not be flooding into Georgia from Massachusetts on the Republican side, Lyons said he believes the MassGOP has had some success post-election generating interest among donors here.

By directing new donors to the RNC’s WinRed fundraising platform, a percentage of every donation made by a Massachusetts resident that clicks through a MassGOP link also goes to support the state party, which struggled to raise money during the pandemic.

“It’s not a large amount of money, but every little bit helps,” Lyons said.