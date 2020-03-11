Massachusetts lawmakers aim to end body-shaming at workplaces

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a proposal on Beacon Hill that aims to stop body discrimination in the workplace.

A group of about 50 men and women told their personal experiences of being body-shamed in a professional environment, something they are hoping to prevent others from having to deal with in the future.

Two bills filed this session would prevent employers from discriminating against someone because of their body size. Companies like Sports Illustrated Magazine have already begun to share body-positive messages, but the bill’s sponsor Senator Becca Raush said that not everyone has adopted that open mindset.

Raush said that the bill will aim to ensure that no one can lose a job or passed up from promotion due to body-shaming.

Raush told 22News, “People being turned down from jobs, people being looked over for promotions, all sorts of things. One in 10 women report some kind of body discrimination in employment.”

Members of the National Eating Disorder Association say body discrimination can contribute to or cause someone to develop an eating disorder.

Right now, Michigan is the only state to have an anti-body discrimination policy in place, and many people are hoping Massachusetts will be next.