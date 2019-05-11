Massachusetts lawmakers approve $200M for road, bridge construction across state

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers have approved funding for road and bridge projects across Massachusetts.

The House unanimously approved $200 million for road and bridge projects, but municipal officials say that’s not enough.

On Wednesday, state lawmakers voted to approve Governor Charlie Baker’s Chapter 90 funding request, doling out $200 million for road projects, another $200 million for rail improvements and allocating $1.5 billion in federal funds for interstate highway repairs.

The Senate could increase the bill’s Chapter 90 funding as they did the previous year.

Even with the boost from state senators, local officials say they aren’t getting the funding they need because construction costs continue to increase.

The Massachusetts Municipal Association is hoping Senators will add another 100-million dollars to the Chapter 90 funding so that municipalities will have a total of $300 million to complete their planned road projects.

Cities and towns are hoping the governor approves the funding soon, so they can get to work as soon as possible.



