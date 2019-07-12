Massachusetts lawmakers are now two weeks past budget deadline

BOSTON (WWLP) – Once again, Massachusetts is one of the last state’s in the country to deliver a budget to the Governor’s desk, but he doesn’t seem to have a problem with it.

After meeting for a rare Friday session, lawmakers left without reaching an agreement on how to spend the $42.7 billion state budget.

This pushes the legislature now two weeks past their intended July 1 deadline, but as Governor Charlie Baker has said before, he’s not worried about the delay.

“I don’t have a problem with the budget being a week or two late, I care a lot more about the quality of the work product and the completeness of that work product,” Gov. Baker said.

The budget process began back in January when Gov. Baker filed his spending plan, delegating additional money for things like education and transportation.

The House and Senate both reviewed the governor’s plan and added or subtracted funding in areas they felt it was needed most.

A six-member conference committee is now reviewing the budget proposals to resolve differences between the House and Senate. The branches disagree on issues like UMass tuition freezes, and drug pricing.

The lieutenant governor signed a $5 billion interim budget last week to keeping the state government running until lawmakers can reach an agreement.

This is the eighth year in a row Massachusetts has delivered a budget late, but many feel it’s better to get right than to rush the process.