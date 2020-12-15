Massachusetts lawmakers call for equity in vaccine distribution process

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers have mixed reviews about the state’s 3-phase plan to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the most part, lawmakers here on Beacon Hill say they’re ready for the distribution process to begin, they just want to make sure that underserved communities remain a priority throughout that process.

According to the Baker Administration the first Massachusetts residents receiving the vaccine will be healthcare workers, first responders and those who live in congregate care settings.

22News caught up with members of the western Massachusetts delegation to see where they think the state’s distribution plan could improve.

“I probably want to move up or make sure that the populations of childcare providers, K-12 teachers and grocery workers were more prioritized,” Rep. Mindy Domb of Amherst said.

While many of those professions fall into phase 2, they could be receiving their doses just weeks after Phase 1 recipients.

In the mean time, there are things you can do to continue to protect yourself from the virus. That includes wearing a mask, maintain social distancing and practicing good hygiene.