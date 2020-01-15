Massachusetts lawmakers consider bringing back rent control

BOSTON (WWLP) – The joint committee on Housing heard heartfelt testimony Tuesday from residents all across the Commonwealth who are struggling to find an affordable place to live.

House Bill 39-24 would allow communities in Massachusetts to implement rent control at the local level, a practice that was banned statewide by a 1994 ballot question.

The proposal drew support from urban, suburban and rural residents who would like to see the Communities limit the amount of money that landlords can charge for rent.

“Buying a home is not really a great option as you’re kind’ve figuring out your career so ya absolutely I think there needs to be more rental units and I think it needs to be affordable for young people,” Lise Holdorf said.

Opponents of rent control say it’s not an effective way to address the housing crisis in Massachusetts.

They instead voiced their support for Governor Baker’s bill which aims to increase housing production by easing local zoning requirements.