Massachusetts lawmakers consider new drug pricing legislation

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers want to make sure Massachusetts residents aren’t overpaying for prescription drugs.

Healthcare workers and pharmaceutical manufacturers can’t seem to agree on what exactly is driving up drug prices, and now state lawmakers are stepping in to make sure consumers aren’t overpaying at the pharmacy.

Members of the Financial Services Committee heard from healthcare representatives and pharmaceutical manufacturers about what exactly is causing drug prices to rise at extraordinarily high rates.

For instance, the cost of an Epi-Pen in 2009 was $100, today, the very same drug retails for nearly $600.

“What are the drug companies doing with pricing, and why is it going up so much, and why is it affecting our consumer in a way that we need to shield them,” Neil Minkoff asked.

Many healthcare workers believe the price increase is caused by drug manufacturers, but others say the pharmacy benefit managers are the ones to blame because they are responsible for setting the prices that consumers pay.

“These are the middlemen in between the insurer and the pharmacy,” said Todd Brown. “They can often times control the drug benefit, they set the prices, they tell the patient how much they have to pay when they use their insurance.”

Two opposing viewpoints do agree that there should be more cost transparency so consumers know exactly how much their drugs are supposed to cost.

Right now, drug pricing amounts for 15 percent of the total healthcare expenses in Massachusetts, a problem that lawmakers are hoping to address this session.