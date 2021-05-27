Massachusetts lawmakers consider ways to address student debt crisis

BOSTON (WWLP) – State senators entered day three of budget deliberations Thursday.

A bill before the state Senate right now would establish a student loan bill of rights, a bill that if passed would benefit more than a million residents in Massachusetts.

State legislators have been considering was to cut the cost of college tuition for years now.

This session lawmakers hope to finally get some of these measures over the finish line because it could also give a major boost to the Commonwealth’s economy.

“This is money that prevents people from paying rent, from putting down payments on homes, from paying the mortgage, from getting married, from starting families, it’s a real drag for an entire generation of people,” Senator Lesser told 22News.

In Massachusetts, the average student has roughly $30,000 dollars in debt.

Senator Lesser wants to create a special position out of the Attorney General’s office to make sure students aren’t being persuaded or harassed by predatory lenders.

State senators have not approved their budget yet, they are hoping to release the final version of their spending plan by the end of the day on Friday.