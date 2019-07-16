Massachusetts lawmakers consider ways to get low-income residents out of poverty

BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the Children and Families Committee heard hours of testimony today on bills that would lift some of the state’s most vulnerable residents out of poverty.

One of the bills before the committee on Tuesday would increase monthly benefits for families that are considered to be in ‘deep poverty.’ The bill’s sponsor hopes to see the state step in to help up those who fall below the federal poverty line.

“The support we’re giving families, as I said before some of them are able to tread water, but many families are going under,” Rep. Decker said.

“The more funds and assistance that we’re able to give these families the better they’ll be to better take care of themselves,” Rep. Domb said.

Members of the committee will be considering ways to lift families out of poverty without cutting people off of public assistance for making too much money.

By providing resources, like food, shelter, diapers, and childcare directly to families in need, lawmakers hope to take the stigma away from accepting help from the state.